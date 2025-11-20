 Top
Sunny Deol–Salman Khan together for the first time

20 Nov 2025 8:16 PM IST

The emotional action drama being shot, features Sunny Deol in the title role. Salman Khan has a powerful cameo, which he agreed to do purely out of affection for the Deol family

Although both superstars have been part of the film industry for more than three decades, Salman Khan and Sunny Deol have never shared screen space — until now. The two will finally be seen together in Gabru, directed by Marathi–Hindi filmmaker Shashank Udapurkar.

The emotional action drama, currently being shot, features Sunny Deol in the title role. Salman Khan appears in a powerful part that he agreed to do purely out of affection for the Deol family—Dharmendra, whom he regards as a father figure, and Sunny and Bobby, whom he considers extended family.

“When this role in Gabru came up, there was no question of Salman saying no to Sunny,” reveals a source close to the actor.

