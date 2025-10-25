Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat 2’ Seeks a Helm

Bollywood action hero Sunny Deol, who made waves with his Tollywood debut in the blockbuster Jaat, is enjoying the busiest phase of his career following the success of Gadar 2. He has signed more than half a dozen projects back-to-back.

With the film proving to be a massive crowd-puller, the makers announced a sequel early this year, much to fans’ delight. However, there’s a major change — director Gopichand Malineni, who helmed the first part, will not be returning for Part 2.

According to reports, Malineni’s prior commitments have made it impossible for him to take up Jaat 2. “Yes, Gopichand Malineni is busy with another film, and therefore he will not be directing Jaat 2. He simply has no dates available,” a source close to the production team confirmed.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with People Media Factory, Jaat 2 is in the process of finalizing a director who can deliver a high-voltage, mass-commercial spectacle befitting Sunny Deol’s image

Dismissing rumors that Sriram Adittya, known for films like Devdas and Manamey, was being considered for the job, a source says, “We are yet to finalize a director for Jaat 2. We are planning to rope in one of the best names, who can handle Sunny Sir’s powerful screen presence and deliver a mass entertainer. An official announcement will be made soon.”