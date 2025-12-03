 Top
Sunny Deol Snaps at Paparazzi

Hyderabad Chronicle
3 Dec 2025 7:50 PM IST

“They need their privacy to mourn,” says Shatrughan Sinha, defending the actor’s outburst

Dharmendra’s ashes were immersed in the Ganga at Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, on Wednesday. Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with close family members, performed the final rites. (DC)

A video from Haridwar shows Sunny Deol confronting a photographer. In the clip, an agitated Sunny is seen striding toward the photographer and snatching his camera. Visibly upset, he is heard saying, “Paisa chahiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko? (Do you need money? How much money do you need?)”

A close family friend, Shatrughan Sinha, spoke in Sunny’s defence. “The family is going through the worst crisis. They need their privacy to mourn. Even I am keeping my distance. It is not right to shoot them without their permission at a time like this.”

