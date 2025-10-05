Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna Team Up for OTT Debut

After the historic success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is set to make his OTT debut with a high-octane thriller titled Ikka. The actor has reportedly signed the project for a whopping Rs 30 crore, a record-breaking fee for the digital platform.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra — known for We Are Family (starring Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Hichki (featuring Rani Mukerji) — Ikka will begin shooting in November for Netflix.

The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, and Dia Mirza in key roles.

Speaking about his foray into the digital space, Sunny Deol says, “Why not? Millions of people watch films on OTT platforms. As long as the offer is good, OTT is fine. I can’t be doing Gadar each time. To stay relevant, we need to be realistic.”