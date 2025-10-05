 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna Team Up for OTT Debut

Hyderabad Chronicle
subhash k. jha
5 Oct 2025 8:00 PM IST

Sunny Deol is set to make his OTT debut with the thriller Ikka after Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna Team Up for OTT Debut
x
Sunny Deol. (DC Image)

After the historic success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is set to make his OTT debut with a high-octane thriller titled Ikka. The actor has reportedly signed the project for a whopping Rs 30 crore, a record-breaking fee for the digital platform.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra — known for We Are Family (starring Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Hichki (featuring Rani Mukerji) — Ikka will begin shooting in November for Netflix.

The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, and Dia Mirza in key roles.

Speaking about his foray into the digital space, Sunny Deol says, “Why not? Millions of people watch films on OTT platforms. As long as the offer is good, OTT is fine. I can’t be doing Gadar each time. To stay relevant, we need to be realistic.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
sunny deol siddharth malhotra Akshaye Khanna 
India 
subhash k. jha
About the Authorsubhash k. jha

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X