 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Suhana Lands in Legal Trouble

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
2 Sept 2025 7:21 PM IST

Due to an agricultural land deal in Alibaug’s Thal village

Suhana Lands in Legal Trouble
x
Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has landed in the spotlight for a disputed land purchase in Maharashtra’s Alibaug.

Officials allege that Suhana purchased agricultural land in Thal village without securing the required permissions. The property, worth Rs 12.91 crore, was acquired from Mumbai’s Khote family on May 30, 2023.

She reportedly paid Rs 77.46 lakh in stamp duty, but the transaction is now under scrutiny. The land in question is earmarked exclusively for farming, raising questions over its eligibility for private ownership.

The property is registered under Deja Vu Farm Pvt Ltd., owned by Gauri Khan’s mother and sister-in-law. This was Khan’s first property purchase in Alibaug, followed by another one worth `10 crore on Alibaug beach within a year of the first transaction.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Shah Rukh Khan suhana khan Disputed land 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X