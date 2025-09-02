Suhana Lands in Legal Trouble

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has landed in the spotlight for a disputed land purchase in Maharashtra’s Alibaug.

Officials allege that Suhana purchased agricultural land in Thal village without securing the required permissions. The property, worth Rs 12.91 crore, was acquired from Mumbai’s Khote family on May 30, 2023.

She reportedly paid Rs 77.46 lakh in stamp duty, but the transaction is now under scrutiny. The land in question is earmarked exclusively for farming, raising questions over its eligibility for private ownership.

The property is registered under Deja Vu Farm Pvt Ltd., owned by Gauri Khan’s mother and sister-in-law. This was Khan’s first property purchase in Alibaug, followed by another one worth `10 crore on Alibaug beach within a year of the first transaction.