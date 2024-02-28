Success Mantras In Today’s World

In today’s dystopian world, it is not easy to lead a content and happy life. But bestselling author Anand Neelakan-tan’s book, The Asura Way: The Contrarian Path to Success blends in ancient wisdom, challenges myths, and weaves in a unique story that shows us the path to happiness and success. Neelakantan has the knack to spin stories and interesting anecdotes from his life to prove a point. Be it the cantankerous boss and punching bag incident or how Chanakya worked towards turning his anger and insults into power, the book seamlessly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. The author writes: “If Gandhiji had not been angry against the treatment meted out by the train ticket examiner in South Africa, India’s—and the world’s — history would have been different, perhaps. He channelled his anger and carved a path for himself — that of practicing nonviolence — as he decided to fight for the freedom of India”



The author talks about the six enemies of humans in the book – krodha (anger), kama (passion, sensual desire), lobha (greed), moha (delusion or infatuation), mada (arrogance or pride) and matsarya (competitive spirit). Neelakantan’s simple prose and ability to simplify philosophical concepts in today’s (Kali Yug) context, make it an easy read. The book does not come across preachy even once. It gives the rationale behind certain actions of individuals and doles out practical solutions to lead a successful and content life in today’s competitive world. The Asuras show the readers how to live to the fullest without any regrets. Citing epic incidents from Gandhiji’s life, the author shows us how non-violence and humility can become powerful weapons. Neelakantan’s ability to blend characters from Indian mythology and his own life to question old beliefs and debunk myths is effortless. His arguments are sharp and convincing. Whether you believe in life and death, good and evil, the Asura way is indeed the contrarian path to succeed in today’s tough times!



