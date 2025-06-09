Subliminal Videos: Manifestation Made Easy?

The human life is a continuous journey towards achieving desires, and subliminal videos promise to be an ally along the way. An online search on the topic yields hundreds of results that assure one of finding supreme beauty, the perfect job or a dream partner. In the ‘subliminals’ subreddit, anonymous users describe how they manifested thicker lips or the perfect vacation with the help of these videos. Can that really happen? We ask some psychologists for their views.

What are subliminal videos?

Dr Johnsey Thomas, psychologist and wellbeing evangelist, explains: “Subliminal videos are short videos or audio tracks that embed soft, sometimes inaudible affirmations or nanosecond exposures of text and imagery into the subconscious mind. Messages in such videos are enveloped by sound or embedded in visuals that give conscious attention the slip.”

He adds, “This idea is not without some substance. The reticular activating system (RAS), a brainstem filter, continuously analyses stimuli to identify those that reach awareness. Subliminal inputs can circumvent this and move straight into the subconscious, affecting thought streams, emotional dynamics, or motivational impulses without our awareness. Although conventional psychology does not universally support subliminal material as a therapeutic intervention, research in priming and nonconscious processing implies that exposure to specific cues, especially those that are repeated, can quietly influence attitudes and actions over a period of time.”

Companions in self-growth

Talking of how the brain’s plasticity plays a role in this, Dr Thomas says: “Neuroplasticity is the brain's remarkable power to reorganize itself through creating new connections throughout life. Neuroplasticity is why therapy is successful, emotional regulation is improved through mindfulness, and individuals recover from trauma or strokes.”

He goes on to ask, “So, can merely being exposed to affirmations, even if you can’t quite hear them, possibly build new neural pathways?” Answering his own question he says, “In principle, yes, but there’s a catch. To help reinforce new neural connections, repetition, emotional significance, and active engagement are necessary. Subliminal videos are perhaps not a psychological panacea, but they can be soothing companions in the self-growth journey.”

Do they work?

Mansi Poddar, a trauma-informed psychotherapist, says: “It’s debatable and largely depends on what your relationship is with yourself. It’s important to remember that transformation is never linear and is often messy. It takes time to understand what will work for you and what won’t. A lot of subliminal messages use affirmations paired with binaural beats to help you enter the theta brain state, which is a deep meditative state.”

She sounds a note of caution – “Affirmations may not be a safe tool for everyone. Trauma survivors often meet with harsh criticism and carry a self-critical voice, sometimes without realizing it. They may listen to an affirmation which could bring momentary relief, but they may find it difficult to convert this into energy that helps in taking consistent action. Safety has to be created in the body first, which can happen with intensive therapy. When the body feels safe enough to embody the feelings, to believe the words that come from the affirmations, the mind will follow. So, whether the subliminal videos will work for you or not will depend a lot on how connected you are to your own inner voice.”

Why are they popular?

Poddar gives the following reasons:

Instant Gratification: We live in a world where TikTok trends and 30 second reels are a part of our everyday lives. The constant hit of dopamine keeps one in the loop of deriving value from short form content. Subliminal videos often cater to that need, as these videos produce calming sensations in a short span of time.

Accessibility: Therapy requires effort. It takes work to unpack the layers of human emotions and is fundamental in creating lasting shifts. Subliminal videos are easier to consume as they are passive self-help tools.

FOMO: Even if someone is sceptical or unsure about subliminal messages, people are naturally drawn to anything that has an element of mystery or secrecy. Most subliminal videos offer just that – promise of a dream job that can be manifested with a single video, or entry into a different timeline.

When such videos are coupled with promises of a manifested, higher-self reality, one feels curious to explore, often to avoid the fear of missing out on an opportunity.

What is subsconsious brain?

The brain is not a single, monolithic processor. Neuroscience affirms that the human brain processes information unconsciously way beyond our awareness. Indeed, well over 90% of the brain’s activity takes place under the threshold of consciousness. From recognizing faces to emotional intuition, the subconscious leads the rational mind. Whereas the conscious mind works on logic, decision and focused attention, the subconscious mind contains deep-seated beliefs, emotional habits, and conditioned reactions. It is here that the power of subliminal messaging is trying to make an impression.

— As told by Dr. Johnsey Thomas