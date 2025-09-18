Style Is Who You Are

I’d describe my personal style as effortless, comfortable and a little experimental,” says Ibrahim.

“It reflects who I am — I don’t like overcomplicating things but I enjoy expressing myself.”His references range from Saif Ali Khan’s ’90s charm to Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky’s streetwear, and the timeless cool of James Dean or Shah Rukh Khan.“Music has been a big influence. But authenticity means wearing what feels right.”One experiment that paid off? Sneakers with Indian wear. “It felt natural to me and people connected with it,” he says.Coming from a stylish family does bring pressure, he admits, but doesn’t change his choices. “Yes, there’s an expectation. But I don’t dress for the cameras. Even if I wasn’t in the spotlight, I’d still dress the same way — comfort matters most.”On Instagram, his looks inspire Gen Z followers, but he isn’t a slave to trends. “I like being aware of what’s trending, but I don’t let it dictate what I wear. Social media is full of inspiration, but I make choices that feel personal.”“Relaxed denim, sneakers and a well-fitted shirt — clean but casual. ” For young people navigating pressure and comparisons, he has one reminder, “It’s okay to not have it all figured out. It’s okay to be imperfect. That’s where individuality really shines through.”