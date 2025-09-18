Style Is Personal, Not Perfect: Ibrahim

Carrying forward a legacy while wanting to carve his own space, Ibrahim is upfront about the duality. “The support at home is reassuring. But the challenge excites me more. The audience won’t accept me just because of my surname. I want to prove myself on my own merit,” says the actor, who was in Hyderabad recently for the launch of WROGN’s new store.



Cricket vs cinema



With cricket in the Pataudi genes, was he ever tempted to swap the camera for the crease? “Cricket was a serious option growing up. But acting gives me a different kind of thrill. It lets me explore lives, emotions, stories. That’s where my calling was.”



Advice that shaped him



Patience, he says, has been his most valuable lesson. “The best advice was to not rush. The worst was when someone told me to just copy what works for others. That’s not me. I want to find my own voice.”



Style instincts



Off-screen, Ibrahim’s wardrobe is simple: a tee, hoodie or relaxed jeans, and sneakers. “It’s mostly instinct,” he explains. “I like what feels natural. White sneakers are my forever staple — they go with everything.” With cricket in the Pataudi genes, was he ever tempted to swap the camera for the crease? “Cricket was a serious option growing up. But acting gives me a different kind of thrill. It lets me explore lives, emotions, stories. That’s where my calling was.”Patience, he says, has been his most valuable lesson. “The best advice was to not rush. The worst was when someone told me to just copy what works for others. That’s not me. I want to find my own voice.”Off-screen, Ibrahim’s wardrobe is simple: a tee, hoodie or relaxed jeans, and sneakers. “It’s mostly instinct,” he explains. “I like what feels natural. White sneakers are my forever staple — they go with everything.”

‘I don’t dress for cameras’



“It reflects who I am — I don’t like overcomplicating things but I enjoy expressing myself.”

His references range from Saif Ali Khan’s ’90s charm to Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky’s streetwear, and the timeless cool of James Dean or Shah Rukh Khan.

Coming from a stylish family does bring pressure, he admits, but doesn’t change his choices. “Yes, there’s an expectation. But I don’t dress for the cameras. Even if I wasn’t in the spotlight, I’d still dress the same way — comfort matters most.”



Finding calm in chaos



On Instagram, his looks inspire Gen Z followers, but he isn’t a slave to trends. “I like being aware of what’s trending, but I don’t let it dictate what I wear. Social media is full of inspiration, but I make choices that feel personal.”



His signature look?



“Relaxed denim, sneakers and a well-fitted shirt — clean but casual. ” For young people navigating pressure and comparisons, he has one reminder, “It’s okay to not have it all figured out. It’s okay to be imperfect. That’s where individuality really shines through.” One experiment that paid off? Sneakers with Indian wear. “It felt natural to me and people connected with it,” he signs off. I’d describe my personal style as effortless, comfortable and a little experimental,” says Ibrahim.“It reflects who I am — I don’t like overcomplicating things but I enjoy expressing myself.”His references range from Saif Ali Khan’s ’90s charm to Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky’s streetwear, and the timeless cool of James Dean or Shah Rukh Khan.Coming from a stylish family does bring pressure, he admits, but doesn’t change his choices. “Yes, there’s an expectation. But I don’t dress for the cameras. Even if I wasn’t in the spotlight, I’d still dress the same way — comfort matters most.”On Instagram, his looks inspire Gen Z followers, but he isn’t a slave to trends. “I like being aware of what’s trending, but I don’t let it dictate what I wear. Social media is full of inspiration, but I make choices that feel personal.”“Relaxed denim, sneakers and a well-fitted shirt — clean but casual. ” For young people navigating pressure and comparisons, he has one reminder, “It’s okay to not have it all figured out. It’s okay to be imperfect. That’s where individuality really shines through.” One experiment that paid off? Sneakers with Indian wear. “It felt natural to me and people connected with it,” he signs off.

I’d describe my personal style as effortless, comfortable and a little experimental,” says Ibrahim.

“It reflects who I am — I don’t like overcomplicating things but I enjoy expressing myself.”

His references range from Saif Ali Khan’s ’90s charm to Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky’s streetwear, and the timeless cool of James Dean or Shah Rukh Khan.

“Music has been a big influence. But authenticity means wearing what feels right.”

One experiment that paid off? Sneakers with Indian wear. “It felt natural to me and people connected with it,” he says.

Dressing for himself

Coming from a stylish family does bring pressure, he admits, but doesn’t change his choices. “Yes, there’s an expectation. But I don’t dress for the cameras. Even if I wasn’t in the spotlight, I’d still dress the same way — comfort matters most.”

Finding calm in chaos

On Instagram, his looks inspire Gen Z followers, but he isn’t a slave to trends. “I like being aware of what’s trending, but I don’t let it dictate what I wear. Social media is full of inspiration, but I make choices that feel personal.”

His signature look?

“Relaxed denim, sneakers and a well-fitted shirt — clean but casual. ” For young people navigating pressure and comparisons, he has one reminder, “It’s okay to not have it all figured out. It’s okay to be imperfect. That’s where individuality really shines through.”

— As told to Reshmi AR and Sruthi Kuruganti



