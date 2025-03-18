Struggle keeps you going

After Jalsa and Shiddat, actress Vidhatri Bandi, born in Amalapuram, Andhra Pradesh, and brought up in Mumbai, expresses her gratitude for getting the opportunity to star in The Diplomat with an ensemble cast. “It was an incredible experience, our first time sharing the screen, and it was truly memorable.”

The Incredible Journey

Taking us through her journey as an actor, she says, “I’ve been wanting to act since I was 6 or 7 years old, I think. I started with being an assistant director for a couple of films, and that’s how my journey in films started. After assisting Nikhil Advani, Akshat Verma, and several other AD directors, I pursued professional training at UCLA. The initial years were all about understanding sets and the stuff that goes on behind the camera, and the whole experience was incredibly eye-opening and helpful for me as an actor.”

The talented actress, who plays an embassy officer in the film along with John Abraham, Sharib Hashmi, and Vishal Vashishta in The Diplomat, opens up about the challenges. She says, “I think it’s never-ending. Being an outsider in itself is a big challenge, but I’m very, very proud of the journey I’ve had and how far I’ve come.”

Does Bollywood make you feel at home? “I wouldn’t say it’s cozy and rightfully so because the struggle is the key to the whole process of being on your toes and I feel that’s what keeps you going, but also, with the right set of people who root for you and believe in your work it feels welcoming and a place to be your authentic self and shine.”

Taking lessons

Her character in The Diplomat is fierce, intimidating, and unafraid to express her opinions. “As I’m playing a Punjabi girl in it, it was fun to try something new considering I played a naive Malayali girl in Jalsa. It’s strange, though; I never get cast for North Indian parts, so I made the most of this opportunity to showcase my versatility as an actor.”

Choosing films Vidhatri finds herself in a position where she is earnestly seeking more promising and expansive opportunities at this moment. “I am simply wishing for more substantial opportunities.”

Upcoming projects

“I’ve played one of the leads in a movie called Max Min & Meowzaki alongside a beautiful ensemble cast directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy and I’m eagerly waiting for that film to come out!”

“Everyone experiences criticism, but as long as it’s constructive, it’s acceptable and crucial. I believe this is the process of personal growth; otherwise, ignorance is blissful.”