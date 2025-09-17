Strong, Sharp, And Ageless

Sleep, sunlight, breathwork, movement, nutrition, and family time form Dr Samatha Tulla, MD, Internal Medicine Physician’s unshakable foundation. “Seven to eight hours of sleep is the reset button for clarity. Even 10 minutes of morning sunlight shifts the entire nervous system.”

Why She Trains

Strength and endurance come before aesthetics, with VO2 max and compound lifts as her markers of healthspan. “VO2 max and strength are two of the strongest predictors of long life. Two strength sessions a week protect hormones, metabolism, and brain health.”

Food as Fuel

Protein, fiber, and healthy fats dominate her plate, while ultra-processed foods rarely make the cut. “Food should energise, not hijack your brain chemistry. An early, simple dinner is the best investment in stability.”

Brain & Body Together

Cognitive resilience is cultivated alongside physical fitness, with puzzles, new learning, cold therapy, and stress management rituals. “Cognitive health is just as non-negotiable as physical strength. Resilience is built in daily moments, not dramatic hacks.”

Track Without Obsessing

Wearables and preventive check-ups serve as guardrails, not obsessions.“I track HRV, VO2 max, and sleep for feedback, not perfection. Preventive care means solving problems long before they appear.”

Her Longevity Lens

Consistency beats perfection, and the goal is independence and vitality for decades ahead. “Longevity isn’t complicated—it’s consistent. The aim is to stay active, independent, and fully myself for as long as possible.”

