Striking a balance between glamour and performance

Vedhika’s two upcoming films in Telugu are in stark contrast to each other. In Fear, an unusual thriller, she plays a girl-next-door, and in Razakar Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad, she plays an intense village belle. Both have tested her acting skills, she says.

According to her, both films have interesting story lines. While Fear is being made in a new format, Razakar is about history. “I play an extended cameo in Razakar and this is the first time I am doing so. The film has a lot to do with patriotism and a very strong and rich culture,” she reveals.

In her 12-year journey in cinema, Vedhika has done over 30 films in multiple languages. Considering that she was an outsider, the actress is happy with the way her career has shaped up. “Initially, I was a apprehensive. I felt that even if I got to do one film, it would be enough. But that one film led to 30,” she smiles. “I am grateful for the opportunities and thank filmmakers for believing in my ability.”

She attributes her longevity in the field in part to choosing a blend of performance-oriented and glamorous roles. “I managed to strike a balance between the two,” she says. “Regardless of box office performance, I worked hard and kept doing my work. That yielded results,” the actress shares, adding that she is grateful that challenging roles were offered to her.

In an industry where actors socialise for networking, Vedhika is the odd one out. She describes herself as conservative, though she’s active on social media. “I believe that your work should do the talking. If you are hard-working, the word spreads quickly in the industry and you get appreciation,” she notes.

She realised that taking risks helped her. and she also learnt to be patient and diplomatic. She’s learning the art of saying ‘No’, which is tough.

In the course of her journey, Vedhika discovered a lot about herself. “I started believing in myself more than ever before. I grew in confidence,” she says. “I got better with each film and was game to face new challenges and that approach helped me negotiate new challenges,” she reveals. She also realised that actresses need not necessarily look glamorous in showbiz. “That’s just one of the requirements,” she believes. “You should look your best and that comes from being confident.”

In an industry where women are often linked to their male counterparts, Vedhika’s name hasn’t been associated with anyone else’s. In fact, there are hardly any rumours about her personal life. “I live in a cocoon and my circle of friends is small. If I am not shooting I am at my house chilling,” says the actress, who recently celebrated her birthday. It was a working birthday, she says, “I have been shooting for the past month.”

I started believing in myself more than ever before. I grew in confidence. I got better with each film and that approach helped me negotiate new challenges. I also realised that actresses need not necessarily look glamorous in showbiz, that’s just one of the requirements and you should look your best and that comes from being confident.”

Regardless of box office performance, I worked hard and kept doing my work. That yielded results. I believe that your work should do the talking