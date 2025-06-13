Stock Up With The Stars

Everyone wants to be rich. But what holds many people back is the cheat code to growing generational wealth, which billionaires have cracked. Gone are the days when old money was stashed in gold, sprawling bungalows, or just lying idle in the bank. Today’s high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and celebrities are actively chasing scale, betting big on future-forward sectors, and even influencing retail investors along the way. Welcome to the glitzy, gutsy new world of elite investing in India.

From Fintech to Flex

Fintech is arguably the flashiest market right now, boasting 87% of the world’s highest fintech adoption rate. It’s no surprise that HNIs are pouring crores into this sector. From UPI-based platforms to digital lending startups and wealth-tech tools, fintech is hot, It doesn’t hurt that big names like Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha) and celeb investors have already thrown their weight behind it. “As celebs started promoting or backing these platforms, more everyday investors started signing up for mutual funds or investment apps,” says Neha Nagar, a finance content creator. “Even when stars sell their luxury homes, people start questioning the real estate market. So yes, when celebs and HNIs move, retail investors follow — sometimes blindly.”

The Big Bet

If there’s one space where India’s elite are going all-in, it’s infrastructure and green energy. Nagar explains, “Adani is betting Rs 5 lakh crore in the Northeast, mainly on infrastructure and renewables. Reliance is upping its stake to Rs 7.5 lakh crore in biogas and FMCG manufacturing.” These aren’t small numbers, and when corporate giants move, the rich follow —because they know the government is quietly laying the tracks for these sectors to take off. Even celebs like Suniel Shetty have shown interest in the wellness infra boom through their startup engagements.

Rajeev Mehta (58), a retired banker & full-time trader, expresses, “I’ve seen markets crash and rise over 30 years. Now I see kids chasing stocks just because a celeb is involved. That’s not investing — it’s gambling with glam. If you want real wealth, look beyond the noise. HAL, Bajaj Finance — boring? Yes. Profitable? Also, yes.”

Healthcare & High Returns

Post COVID, global players are investing in Indian medical chains as pharma companies and Indian elites aren't far behind from the next big hit. Hospitals, diagnostics, and wellness retreats are now seen as both essential and lucrative.

Take Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh —they’ve invested in plant-based meat, tapping into the health and wellness trend. Bollywood stars like Salman Khan (Being Human Gyms), Hrithik Roshan (Cult.Fit and HRX), and John Abraham (JA Fitness) are building fitness empires. Shahid Kapoor has invested in SARVA, a yoga and wellness platform, and Preity Zinta

co-founded DRIVE FITT with cricketer Shubman Gill. For the wealthy, this isn’t just about staying fit — it’s about cashing in on a sector that promises high emotional and financial returns.

Smarter Than Sq.ft

Luxury real estate is back — but not for show. HNIs are moving beyond buying five flats in Bandra for the flex. Now it’s about smarter returns — investing in commercial properties, high-end rentals, and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). ASK Property Fund raised Rs 500 crore to build luxury homes in Mumbai and Bangalore, promising 12–18% returns, better than some mutual funds. Even Bollywood stars are hopping on. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly tied to a Rs 792 crore real estate IPO. Katrina Kaif has used her brand Kay Beauty to buy stakes in beauty zones inside premium complexes. Nagar notes, “Deepika Padukone’s firm KA Enterprises has put money into BluSmart and Epigamia — brands regular people use. Alia Bhatt is into personal care startups. These aren’t just endorsements. They’re legit investments.”

Stockpile & Status

The elite today aren’t just rich —they’re influential. When a celeb or successful founder backs a fintech app or wellness brand, it grabs attention. Suddenly, there’s a jump in downloads, mutual fund signups, or property enquiries. It’s what Nagar calls “the herd effect.”

Afreen Shaikh (31), a homemaker, says, “I used to think investing was only for the rich. But now, thanks to Instagram reels and celeb-backed apps, I’ve started SIPs with just Rs 5,000. My dream? To be the first investor in my family.”

Even when celebs make personal financial moves — like selling off luxury apartments — it can cause national buzz. People start re-evaluating market trends just based on what celebs are doing.

Meanwhile, the real money is being placed on quiet giants. While YouTubers hype trending stocks, wealthy investors are buying into long-term bets like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Bajaj Finance. Others are joining private equity groups focused on premium schools, healthcare chains, and alternative lending platforms.

