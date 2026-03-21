Still Scary To Work With Paa: Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan will be sharing screen space with his legendary father Amitabh Bachchan yet again. Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 4 is set to begin filming from April and Abhishek is nervous.

“I’ve been working with him constantly throughout my career. But I still get butterflies in my stomach. Bunty Aur Babli was the first time we were cast together. I will be honest. I was very nervous. I kept asking the director Shaad Ali how I’d be able to face the camera with Paa. Shaad assured me it would be okay. And it was!” says the actor.

“Paa and I didn’t play father and son in Bunty Aur Babli,” notes Abhishek. But in the Sarkar series, he is Amitabh Bachchan’s on-screen son too. “It isn’t as easy as people might think. Playing son to my father is not the same as what we share in real life. It’s still scary to work with the greatest star-actor of Hindi cinema. I am anxious about how I will manage it. I will leave it to Ramu (director Ram Gopal Varma),” he says. Sadly, Aishwarya, who played Abhishek’s wife in the second Sarkar film, won’t be a part of Sarkar 4. “Her character was killed in Sarkar Raj (Sarkar 2). I wish it weren’t so. I’d love to work with Aishwarya again. We are looking out for the right script,” says Abhishek.