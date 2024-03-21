Staying fit and active during summer

While fitness goals are largely individualistic, the impetus behind deciding to sweat it out and invest a considerable amount of time and energy remains the same for all—to look fitter, feel better, and be more energised. And, whether you’d like it or not, the truth is, nothing guarantees a healthy endorphin rush and sound mental well-being more than a robust morning workout. Pilates queen Namrata Purohit, who lists five ways to up your fitness game this summer.

Squat twists are powerful. Begin by wrapping your hands behind your head and getting into a squat position. Now, go down into a deep squat, come up, and then do an oblique twist. During the oblique twist, your knee needs to touch the opposite elbow. Repeat this at least five times on both sides.

Side lunge (into shoulder press) Stand straight and hold dumbbells in your hands. Step out into a side lunge, squeeze the glutes when coming back in, and take the leg up towards the chest. Do ensure that you're working on your balance while you’re at it, and at the same time, curl and shoulder press on your way back up. Repeat 2 reps (10 repetitions) on both sides.

Plank saw: Get on a plank and rock back and forth. “You’re going to work your quadriceps, fire up that core, and work the arms and shoulder stabilisers. While doing so, keep your core engaged,” says Purohit. A 10-second plank hold is great for beginners. You can increase the time as you progress.

Tricepdips Bridge: Get down on all fours with your hands behind you, feet in front, hip distance apart, and belly up towards the ceiling. Go low into the tricep dips, squeeze your glutes up, and work the entire posterior chain of your body. Make sure your core stays engaged. Complete a couple of reps, and then, to finish, take one leg up to a tabletop position, the other leg on the ground, hold for 10 seconds, and then switch.

When in doubt, try Pilates: “There is no one size fits all, but Pilates can be done by everyone, at any age and any fitness level, as it is customised to one’s needs and goals,” says Purohit, whose clientele includes some of the biggest and fittest names—Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Malaika Arora—in Bollywood today.

A realistic timeline on what to expect and when: While workouts work differently on varied body types, it is wise to consult an expert to guide you if you’re unable to see absolutely any progress, in spite of working out consistently. “In the first couple of months, results should show up, if one is training, eating, and resting right the results have to follow. However, if results don’t show in the first couple of weeks, it’s advisable to get expert guidance. While working out solo is fine, a fitness trainer will be able to help you achieve your goals with renewed focus and dedication if things aren’t working out the way you’ve envisioned. Remember, as much as workouts demand a change in your body, exercising is much more than just how one looks but also about how one feels and their overall health,” says Purohit.