Stay cool with electrolyte

With the current heat wave sweeping the country, it is more important than ever to stay hydrated. Masaba Gupta recently took a break from city life and made the most of it by enjoying some much-needed me-time and rest, as well as taking care of her hydration and diet. The 33-year-old used Instagram Stories to broadcast a video of herself drinking an electrolyte drink, giving viewers a glimpse of the same.

Electrolytes are becoming increasingly popular as individuals become more conscious of the dangers of dehydration, which can result in headaches, inflammation, and exhaustion.

The global electrolyte mix market is expected to grow from $36.56 billion in 2023 to $40.32 billion in 2024, according to a recent analysis. Perhaps a more health-conscious populace is the reason for the 10.3% increase.

Electrolytes: Why It’s So Important

With the current heat wave taking over the country, it’s important to be more mindful and hydrate more than normal, says Dr G.V. Rao, Director, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology. “According to meteorological estimates, Telangana will experience a severe heat wave from the end of April to the first week of May. Such extreme temperatures cause the body to lose water and electrolytes through excessive sweating, which can result in symptoms such as increased thirst, fatigue, headache, muscular pain, and so on,” says the renowned gastroenterologist, adding, “It is critical to understand the role of electrolytes, which are essentially minerals — such as sodium and potassium — in maintaining the body’s internal temperature. Electrolytes regulate the osmotic pressure inside the body’s cells, which is why, in addition to drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water each day, one needs to incorporate electrolytes into their diet, especially during the summer months, to maintain proper hydration levels in the body.”

Ways to rehydrate

According to Dr. Jagadeesh Kumar, a consulting physician at KIMS Hospitals, heat stroke prevention is just as important as identifying the symptoms and seeking medical attention. Rehydrating as much as possible and avoiding the heat and hot, humid environments are easy home remedies and preventative measures.

“One such important measure is ORS (oral rehydration solution), which is a more scientifically logically evolved mixture of salts with anhydrous sugar for the perfect requirement of bodily function. Of late, fancy packaging and attractive advertising misguide most of the public into substandard ORS solutions. Taking plenty of oral fluids, not necessarily mean taking ORS all the time. We often notice people abuse ORS, when it’s not actually needed. ORS is recommended when a person is acutely dehydrated or having significant loss of electrolytes due to infectious diarrhoea or gastritis,” says Dr Jagadeesh Kumar.

Make your own electrolyte drinks!

Coconut water is a favourite beverage of Priyanka Chopra. She claims to drink coconut water, which is rich in electrolytes and beneficial to health, whenever people question her fitness secret. Deepika Padukone, too, believes it’s a miraculous beverage.

Dr G.V. Rao recommends natural electrolytes like lemon water, coconut water, fresh fruit juice, buttermilk, etc., in addition to cucumber, melon, watermelon, and lettuce. “If proper hydration is not maintained, it will lead to heat exhaustion like heavy sweating, nausea, vomiting, and fainting. Sometimes it can cause heatstroke, which is a life-threatening medical emergency characterised by a high body temperature (above 104°F), confusion, loss of consciousness, and seizures.”

One can also make homemade ORS by simply adding a pinch of salt, a spoonful of sugar, and a lemon.

Electrolytes: What are they?

Minerals with an electric charge are called electrolytes. You require electrolytes and fluids for your muscles, organs, and cells to function correctly. Electrolytes aid in maintaining the proper fluid balance throughout the body. Some electrolyte types are:

* sodium

* phosphate

* potassium

* calcium

* magnesium

* chloride

* bicarbonate

1. Coconut water: Coconut water is naturally low in sugar and rich in electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium.

2. Milk: Cow’s milk, in addition to being high in electrolytes like calcium, sodium, and potassium, is a good source of carbohydrates and proteins.

3. Watermelon Juice: One cup (237 ml) of 100% watermelon juice offers nearly 6% of the Daily Value (DV) for potassium and magnesium while offering small amounts of other electrolytes such as calcium and phosphorus.

4. Sports drinks: These beverages can be useful for endurance athletes who require a combination of easily digestible carbohydrates, fluid, and electrolytes to stay hydrated and energised during an athletic event or training session. However, they often contain a lot of artificial colours, flavours, and extra sugar, which aren’t really necessary for anyone.

Many times, mild to moderate heat hazards (also called heat exhaustion) may not be identified as they present with no fever but extreme exhaustion, fatigue, a moderate to severe headache, and extreme weakness with sweating and cold peripheries.”

— Dr. Jagadeesh Kumar, consulting physician at KIMS Hospitals