Stars Caught in Luxury Car Smuggling Net

Customs officials have raided the homes of Malayalam film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as part of a widening investigation into a high-end car smuggling racket. The operation, named Operation Numkoor, is probing how luxury vehicles were illegally imported from Bhutan at discounted auction prices and sold in India with fake registrations to evade taxes.

Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have conducted searches at around 30 locations across Kerala, including car dealerships in Malappuram and Kozhikode, and a businessman’s residence in Kalamassery.

The vehicles in question were previously owned by the Bhutan Army and re-registered in India using false addresses. Both actors are reported to be fully cooperating with authorities as investigations continue, while officials work to trace further links in the network.