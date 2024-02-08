The night skies have hypnotised kindred souls since time imme-morial. From Vincent van Gogh’s classic Starry Night painting to melodious renditions of starlight skies and the solitary moon, the night sky has mesmerised people from all walks of life. Post-pandemic, there has been an unprecedented surge in the number of Indian trippers going stargazing and planning holidays in places and resorts that offer spectacular views of star-studded skies and other celestial wonders. Astro tourism which combines astronomy and recreational tourism has become the fastest-growing trend in India. Astro enthusiasts and tourists indulge in stargazing, celestial dining, starry escapades, telescope building, star bathing, meteor showers, and icy dips in star-spangled lakes.

A Pocketful of Stars

The pandemic made people realise their priorities in life. The extended lockdown reduced pollution and ambient light and sound in cities and rural areas. Many saw the true beauty of nature and the celestial wonders of the night skies. The moment travel rules were relaxed, people started travelling to Benital in Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Goa, Spiti Valley, Rann of Kutch Coorg and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The purpose was to spend some ‘Me Time’ with the stars! The newfound appreciation to connect with nature catalysed a 30%-40% surge in astro tourism trends post-pandemic. Ramashish Ray, co-founder of Starscapes, which facilitates stargazing and other astro tourism activities says, “After the pandemic, as life got busier, people tethered to the internet yearned for a profound connection with nature. More and more people wanted to understand the vastness of space, peek into the past, decode stars and star signs, and connect with remote areas in nature, and the idea of astro tourism came into existence.”

The realm of astro tourism unfolds with diverse activities. Astro parties and star-studded parties (not the filmy types) became a huge hit. “Star parties are packed with celestial rendezvous, remote landscapes, telescopes, live music, bonfire, delicious food with like-minded astronomy aficionados. There are discussions around astronomy,” says Ramashish.

The Sky's The Limit

Astro tourism breaks age barriers and offers an inclusive experience for people of all ages, including young children. Some astro resorts, travel firms and stargazing sanctuaries orchestrate rocket building workshops, where kids and preteens unleash their creativity while teenagers enjoy some clicks and selfies with the stars. Simultaneously, working adults find solace in the learnings of the cosmic journey, immersing themselves in expert-led workshops and diverse astro tourism activities. Moksha Sachdev, who works as an assistant vice-president at an MNC speaks highly of her life-changing experience with astro tourism. Moksha says, “Gazing at the vast expanse of constellations and galaxies, one realises the profound truth of being a minuscule speck in the universe. Despite our perception of

centrality in life's mundane matters, the cosmic panorama humbles us, highlighting our tiny role in the awe-inspiring creation of the almighty.”

Priyo Patra, an astronomy enthusiast, speaks of his tryst with astro tourism and stargazing. Priyo says, “We embarked on a celestial adventure at Mukteshwar. We delved into celestial mapping, galaxy orientation, constellations studying, and marvelled at the beauty of Jupiter and Saturn.” Priyo was not familiar with astro tourism, however, an hour and half stargazing trip with local experts cum guides was an enlightening experience.

True Joy Of Stardom

India provides a promising hub for astro tourism. Places like Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir stand out for astro tourism with its high-altitude locations and minimal light pollution. The Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, with its high-altitude desert landscape and monasteries, provides a unique celestial escape. Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, with its Thar Desert is enhanced by the city’s rich cultural heritage and clear skies. With its pristine skies and breathtaking mountainous views. Benital has emerged as the favourite choice for astro tourism in India.

However, India’s roots in astronomy can be traced back to the 17th Century. Gyarah Sidi and Sher Mandal are the remains of the astrological observatory of the Mughal Emperor Humayun.

According to a report by Webology’s Manzoor Ahmad Khan and Dr. Sandeep Guleria, Jai Singh II of Amber attempted to revive both Hindu and Islamic traditions of astronomy. While the computational methods used in his observatories were derived from Hindu astronomy, the apparatus he built in them was influenced by Islamic astronomy.

The Celestial Effect

30-40% rise in astro tourism among travellers [Traveltipsor.com]

75% rural areas in India have potential for astro tourism

Ladakh is the first region in South-East Asia to have the first night sky sanctuary

Star-gazing, celestial dining, star parties, star bathing, icy dips in star-spangled lakes are new astro tourism trends in India

Rajasthan plans night sky astro tourism across all 33 districts of the state

Benital in Uttarakhand is known as the first astro village in India with its own astro camps

Ladakh, Goa, Pondicherry, Spiti Valley, Benital, Rann of Kutch, Coorg, Rajasthan and Andaman and Nicobar are popular places for astro tourism