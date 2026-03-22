Star of Dhurandhar is Aditya Dhar

Dhurandhar 2 has stormed the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 500 crore within just three days of release. But beyond the numbers, the film may be marking a significant shift in Bollywood’s power structure — one that places the spotlight firmly on the director rather than the star.

In an industry traditionally driven by star power, success is often credited to the leading actor, with directors relegated to the background. The rare exception has been S. S. Rajamouli, whose name alone draws audiences. Now, Aditya Dhar seems to be joining that league.

Actor and MP Kangana Ranaut underscored this shift, noting that the most remarkable aspect of Dhurandhar 2’s success is that Dhar — not the stars, including Ranveer Singh — is being celebrated. Drawing parallels with Hollywood, she pointed out how filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan command superstar status, a culture she believes is missing in India.

R. Madhavan, who also plays a pivotal role in Dhurandhar 2, echoed the sentiment. He described Dhar as a calm and assured leader, steering the film with quiet confidence — a quality that left him both impressed and envious.

The film’s success has undoubtedly boosted the fortunes of its cast. Yet, the man of the moment — and perhaps the catalyst for a long-overdue change in Bollywood — is Aditya Dhar, a director whose triumph may inspire a new generation to look beyond acting and towards filmmaking.