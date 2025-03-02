Star kids start as ADs, then become lead actors!

Before stepping into the limelight, many Bollywood star kids first find themselves behind the lens, learning the ropes as assistant directors (ADs). Ibrahim Ali Khan, whose debut film Nadaaniyan releases on March 7, took this route, working as an AD on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Similarly, Veer Pahariya, who recently made his debut with Sky Force, was an AD on Bhediya. His mother, Smruti Shinde, is a well-known TV producer.

Despite Bollywood’s evolving landscape, this pattern remains constant — newcomers with industry connections often begin by assisting on film sets before making their acting debut. This trend has long been a rite of passage, seen in actors like Varun Dhawan (My Name is Khan), Arjun Kapoor (Kal Ho Naa Ho), and even Vicky Kaushal, who worked under Anurag Kashyap on Gangs of Wasseypur before finding his own footing. Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal, is a renowned action director, further cementing the industry ties that often ease the transition.

The legacy goes back even further. Hrithik Roshan, now shooting for War 2, assisted his father Rakesh Roshan on Khudgarz, Karan Arjun, and Koyla before making his spectacular debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Ranbir Kapoor also followed this trajectory, working as an AD on Black before his acting debut in Saawariya.

Beyond learning the craft, this behind-the-scenes experience helps these young actors build industry relationships that prove invaluable when they step in front of the camera. However, not all ADs come from film families. Sidharth Malhotra, for instance, worked as an AD on My Name is Khan before his acting career took off, despite having no industry lineage.

Interestingly, some star kids have chosen to break away from this tradition altogether. Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, bypassed the acting route entirely, opting instead to make his mark as a full-time director.

While the industry continues to change, the AD-to-actor pipeline remains a well-trodden path especially for those with the right connections.