Ssshh it’s holi

Booming speakers, frenzied dancing in the streets and a splash of colour. However, in some places, there is a quieter turn taking place. Silent Holi – A new wave of celebration that has taken out the deafening noise and fireworks for a more peaceful and meaningful experience. While some say that this ruins the fun, others insist it makes the festival even better. So what's behind this change? Is this quieter celebration a trend to be embraced, or does it strip the festival of its magic?

Dhoom Dham Dhadaka

For many, Holi means the blaring sounds of Bollywood music, firecrackers, playful shrieks. The Louder, The Better! “After all, we are celebrating the triumph of good over evil,’’ says Karan Mehta, a college student, adding, “Holi is all about letting go and going wild.”

But not everyone is thrilled with the noise and rowdy men in crowded cities. The festival's high decibel chaos can be overwhelming for some of us. As a result, many people are opting for a silent Holi with friends and loved ones. “Every year, I spend Holi indoors. I'm not worried about the colours– but more worried for my pets. The loud noise and constant shouting and yelling, scares them,’’ says Aditi Shah, a Software engineer.

Pollution Problem

According to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in 2021, over 10,000 metric tons of firecrackers were used during festivals like Diwali and Holi, contributing to a significant rise in pollution levels across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Pressing Mute

The push for a quieter Holi is not just about personal preference, It's more about the environment and stray animals. Firecrackers add to air pollution and loud music contributes to noise pollution. Firecrackers, which are often a central feature of Holi, significantly contribute to air pollution, releasing toxic chemicals and particulate matter that can worsen respiratory conditions and environmental quality.

According to Perfect Pollucon Services, during festivals like Holi, air quality in certain cities can deteriorate drastically, with pollutants like carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide reaching dangerous levels.

Studies show that excessive noise can lead to stress and even heart problems. Plus it's tough on the elderly, children and pets. Prolonged exposure to elevated noise levels can lead to health problems such as hypertension, stress, and hearing loss. The World Health Organization defines noise above 65 decibels (dB) as noise pollution, with levels exceeding 75 dB potentially causing serious health impacts. ‘’There is silence, and the only sound of birds chirping and family gathered together laughing and talking— you have no idea how extraordinary that is,’’ says Shah. Without the distraction of loud music and fireworks, people focus on playing colourful fights, sharing sweets and happy conversations.

Holi Hours

Not everyone will be on board with this ‘Silent Holi’ revolution. The traditionalist will argue that the noise is what makes Holi fun. ‘’Music, dancing and shouting is all part of the festival– taking that away is like not celebrating Holi at all!’’ expresses Jeet Tiwari, a film student. Traditionalists argue that noise is a fundamental part of the celebration, giving the festival its characteristic vibe.

But the fact remains that the excessive noise and environmental damage caused by traditional Holi celebrations are becoming harder to ignore. Urbanization has led to more people living in dense, crowded areas where the effects of pollution—both air and noise—are even more apparent. In such environments, the loud noises of Holi can be more than just inconvenient. For some, they represent a serious health risk.

The debate between tradition and innovation is likely to continue, but the growing popularity of Silent Holi suggests that more people are interested in finding a balance between preserving the joy of the festival and minimizing its negative impact on the environment and public health. Whether it’s through booming speakers or quiet moments with loved ones, Holi remains a time for unity, togetherness, and, of course, a little bit of colour.

HOLY MOLY

• During Holi, air quality in some cities deteriorates with pollutants like carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide reaching dan-gerous levels. (Perfect Pollucon Services)

• WHO defines noise above 65 dB as noise pollution because levels exceeding 75 dB can cause serious health impacts.

• Prolonged exposure to elevated noise levels can lead to hypertension, stress, and hearing loss.