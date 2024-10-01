SS Rajamouli promotes Jigra Telugu Trailer

Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of her latest thriller, Jigra. After she cross-promoted the film with Jr NTR in Mumbai, filmmaker SS Rajamouli took a hand in the proceedings. The RRR director digitally released the film’s Telugu trailer.

He was also all praise for the actor. “Alia never ceases to amaze us with her top-notch performances, here she comes again with Jigra,” he posted on X. He went on to describe the film as an intense and emotional ride, and wished Alia all the very best.

Though Alia had had only a ‘blink and you miss it’ part in RRR, it stood her in good stead. “Jr NTR lent his name to Brahmastra and now Jigra, and Rajamouli presenting the trailer certainly gives the film a boost. On the other hand, Karan Johar presented Baahubali and Devara in Mumbai. Cross promotional drives are win-win,” says a publicist. Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati also presented the film in Hyderabad and the Southern market.