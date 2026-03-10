SRK’s Body Double Creates a Flutter

A viral video of Shah Rukh Khan-lookalike Ibrahim Qadri shooting for a Pepsi ad has set tongues wagging.

SRK is the brand ambassador for Pepsi, and the question being asked is, Why is Qadri shooting the ad and striking a typical King Khan pose while he chugs down the beverage?

Some digging reveals that Qadri is standing in for SRK.“Basically, this is a dummy shoot where the duplicate fills in for the star. Shah will replace the dummy as soon as he has dates available,” an insider says.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Qadri, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s many lookalikes, keeps sharing pictures and videos of himself imitating the actor.