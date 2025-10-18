SRK’s 60th Birthday To Be Celebrated With A Film Fest

Preparations to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday on November 2 are already underway. India’s cinema exhibition company, PVR INOX, is rolling out the red carpet for the superstar with a two-week-long film festival across 30 cities, celebrating his over three-decade journey on the big screen.

Launching Oct 31st, the festival will showcase a curated line-up of seven films highlighting his versatility across genres. Mani Ratnam’s critically acclaimed Dil Se, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s love saga Devdas, Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express and Atlee’s Jawan will feature in the fest, along with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.

Acknowledging the effort, the actor said “Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies are not just my stories, they belong to the audience that have lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years.”

Shah Rukh Khan has often spoken about his memories of watching the latest films at Delhi’s iconic Priya Cinema, long before he became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

“Shah Rukh Khan is more than a global icon, he’s an emotion,” said Niharika Bijli, lead strategist at PVR Inox, and described the festival as “a tribute to his artistry.”