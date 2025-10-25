SRK, Salman, Hrithik Join Alia’s ‘Alpha’

While War 2 may have faltered, the off-screen battle between Yash Raj Films and Maddock Pictures is only getting fiercer. With Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe overtaking Aditya Chopra’s Spy Universe as Bollywood’s most commercially vibrant franchise, YRF is pulling out all stops to ensure its next big bet — Alpha — lands a punch.

Touted as YRF’s first female-led spy film, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt as the franchise’s inaugural woman agent.

Insiders say Alpha is now being “supercharged” with star power. Hrithik Roshan from the War series, Salman Khan from Tiger, and Shah Rukh Khan from the Pathaan timeline will all make cameo appearances — a never-before crossover designed to reignite fan enthusiasm for the Spy Universe.

“Getting SRK, Salman, and Hrithik together — even briefly — gives Alpha the scale it needs to reclaim its universe.”

For now, Bollywood’s biggest rivalry isn’t on screen — it’s between the universes.