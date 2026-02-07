SRK Plans 2-year Pause After ‘King’

There is major news on Shah Rukh Khan — and it may not please his fans. The superstar is reportedly planning a two-year break from acting after the release of King.

A close friend reveals that King will be SRK’s last release for a while. “After King, he’s taking time off for serious rest and body repair,” the source says.

The actor is said to be dealing with several lingering injuries, including a chronically troublesome shoulder. He was reportedly injured again while performing a stunt for the film. Following the film, he is not expected to sign any new projects.