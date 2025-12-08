 Top
8 Dec 2025 7:13 PM IST

India’s only entry this year

SRK Lands on NYT’s Global Style Power List
Shah Rukh Khan

The New York Times has named him among 2025’s Most Stylish People — and in true SRK fashion, he stands alone as the only Indian on the list. Describing him as “the world’s most famous actor,” the publication notes how the Bollywood icon didn’t merely attend the Met Gala this year — he shifted its orbit.

His much-anticipated debut in a custom all-black Sabyasachi ensemble became one of the fashion world’s biggest cultural moments, generating massive media impact value and reaffirming his rare ability to merge star power with sartorial finesse.

This year’s list celebrates 67 global tastemakers shaping style and cultural conversation, featuring names such as tennis phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz, music legends Diana Ross and Kendrick Lamar, Chanel’s creative force Matthieu Blazy, Blackpink’s Lisa, Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence and even Pope Leo XIV.



