SRK Going All Out to Ensure Suhana’s Success

King, the launchpad for Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, is on halt currently. The script, which has undergone quite a number of re-writes already, is back on the writer’s board. SRK, who plays the title role, and director Siddharth Anand have one goal: to make sure Suhana is spotlighted in the storytelling.

To this end, Shah Rukh wants his own character to be “played down.”

“This is easier said than done. When you have Shah Rukh in the frame, it is impossible for the audience to look at anyone else. However, Siddharth Anand intends to shoot with more focus on the daughter,” says a source.

Incidentally, the real-life father and daughter do not have that relationship in King. SRK plays an assassin deputed to protect a young girl (Suhana) from harm. This is Suhana’s sophomore outing in the industry. She made her actual debut in Zoya Akhtar’s disastrous OTT adaptation of The Archies.