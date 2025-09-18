SRK Goes All Out

The premier of Aryan Khan’s series The Ba(star)ds Of Bollywood on the evening of September 17 saw a gathering of the Who’s Who of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned to make sure his son gets a grand welcome into the film industry.

His daughter Suhana, it may be recalled, got a very cold reception when she made her debut two years ago in Zoya Akhtar’s Archies, and this time, the protective father is taking no chances.

Netflix, the platform which will be streaming Aryan Khan’s series from September 18, has been instructed to not give out preview screeners to any critic or publication, to see that no details of the plot are leaked. More importantly, by making sure that the series is not accessible before release, all negative whispers have been smothered.

Shah Rukh has also personally “requested” key publications and journalist friends to “go easy on the boy.” No doubt even the most hardboiled critic will melt if the King requests a favour. So, in all likelihood, any adverse comments on The Ba(star)ds of Bollywood will be drowned in the torrent of praise the series will receive as soon as it starts airing.