Sreeleela’s Hindi Debut Turn Teads

The buzz about Sreeleela shifting base from Hyderabad to Mumbai is not erroneous. The star is being offered huge amounts to be part of Hindi films. Although her debut with Kartik Aaryan didn’t get her a staggering remuneration (around Rs 3.5 cr) her presence in the untitled film has the industry buzzing about her versatility. David Dhawan, who was to launch her with his son Varun says, “So what if things didn’t work out the first time? There will be other opportunities.”

Anurag Basu is in the process of locking in the pair for his next. But there is a change in Sreeleela’s remuneration. She is apparently asking for Rs 6-7 cr before saying yes to her next Hindi project.



