Sreeleela To Step Into Janhvi Kapoor’s Shoes In ‘Dostana 2’?

Telugu star Sreeleela is reportedly being considered for the role of female lead opposite Lakshya and Vikrant Massey in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2.

The much-talked-about sequel was shelved shortly after its first schedule in 2020, following reported differences between Kartik Aaryan and producer Karan Johar. Now, the makers are said to be reviving the project with a new cast and a reworked storyline.

According to industry sources, it was Kartik Aaryan who recommended Sreeleela’s name for the role, given his renewed rapport with Dharma Productions. While the story will largely remain the same, both the director and the lead actors have been replaced.

Originally, Janhvi Kapoor was signed on as the female lead, but with her exit from the film, Sreeleela seems to be the frontrunner. Her sizzling dance number in Pushpa 2: The Rule has made her one of the most sought-after actors down South, and Dharma is reportedly keen to bring her on board.