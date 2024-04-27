Sreeleela soaks up the summer sun

Tollywood star Sreeleela, currently on a break after the success of Guntur Kaaram, shared a charming poolside moment on social media. Dressed casually in black, she playfully dipped her toes in the water with the caption “Testing waters,” capturing the carefree summer vibe.

Sreeleela gained fame with the blockbuster Dhamaka and has since worked with stars like Ram Pothineni and Nithiin, establishing herself in Tollywood. She also appeared alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in Bhagavanth Kesari.

Her dance moves with Mahesh Babu in the hit song Kuchini Madathapetti, has become a party favourite.