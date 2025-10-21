Sreeleela Is a National Crush

Ranveer Singh made a high-energy return to the spotlight as he joined Bobby Deol, Sreeleela, and director Atlee for the launch of the latest eight-minute ad film. Associated with the brand for over a decade, Ranveer couldn’t help but praise Atlee. “Atlee is a genius — I’ve admired him since Mersal and told him he should make films in Mumbai. Now, watching him direct my wife Deepika on his new film set, I can say he’s creating something Indian cinema has never experienced before.”

On Sreeleela, Ranveer was all admiration, “She’s the real National Crush! Her discipline and screen presence are outstanding — she’s going to be one of the biggest stars soon.”