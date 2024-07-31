Sports Vacays Take A Big Leap

While Indian athletes are putting their best foot forward at the Paris 2024 Olympics, fellow Indians too have planned ‘staycations’ to cheer and support them at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. There has been a staggering 60% surge in visa applications from Indians for France this year! This increase in application numbers indicates a heightened interest and enthusiasm among Indian travellers to be a part of the mammoth global sports event. It isn’t just a ‘sports event’ any longer but an opportunity for Indian travellers to stand as one and support those participating.

Athletes Sway

Commenting on the ‘sports staycation’ travel trend, Dutee Chand, India's professional sprinter and national champion of the 100-meter category says, “Log aaj sports lovers bane hai (people have become sports lovers today)." For Dutee who has tasted the world of sports closely, the Olympics feels and tastes no lesser than what the mighty game of cricket is for most Indians. Dutee speaks of how the Olympics serves as an inducement for excitement among Indians given the fact that a large number of athletes, (117) would be participating this year. She adds, “Pehle kisi ko zyada malum nahi tha, sports kya hai, Olympics kya hai (Initially, many didn’t really know much about sports or the Olympics)."

Today, thanks to a boost from social media and support from the government, Indians are proudly coming ahead to extend their support and warmth to those participating. Even if this means visiting and planning a holiday in such a host country!

Flying High

While the Olympic fervour continues, Atlys, India’s largest online visa application platform seems to have come out with staggering findings. Mohak Nahta, Founder & CEO of Atlys sheds light on the Olympics serving as a unique opportunity for Indians to witness world-class athletes compete at the highest level. He says, “Such events offer a chance to be a part of a global community, experiencing the very electric atmosphere that these events offer to fans and supporters from all across the world.” Mohak shares how there has been an increase in visa applications during previous Olympics as well. However, he happily says, “The surge in visas this year as compared to previous years is particularly notable and high.”

The period of June-July 2023 witnessed approximately 10,000 visa applications for France. This year, a staggering 60% boost has resulted in the company witnessing 16,000 applications for visas by Indians alone. Vipan Sharma, Managing Director, Aircruise Travels Pvt Ltd says that there has been a substantial growth in demand for travel packages to iconic sports events worldwide. He cites an example of Wimbledon which he believes has seen a steady year-on-year increase in package bookings from Indian fans who are eager to experience the grandeur of such prestigious sporting events. Vipan says, “These trends not only show the growing appetite for sports-related travel but also the evolving preferences of Indian tourists and travellers.”

Sports Attraction

Many Indians also seem to be venturing into having ‘group travels’ booked with families and friends. Atlys has further witnessed a 45% increase in group visa applications, which the company believes reflects a warm communal aspect of Indians attending such global events. While Paris serves as everyone’s top priority with eyes set there, an overall 50% increase in sports-tourism too, has been witnessed. Travelers today do not just want to attend Olympic events but also venture out to visit renowned French sports venues like Stade de France and Roland Garros. Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip opines that the very influx of around 11.3 million visitors to Paris this year along with 1.5 million international guests sends a loud and clear message -- India as a whole, those participating and supporting are all gearing for the Paris 2024 Olympics in spirits set high! Rikant says, “This increased interest is also self-evident in the threefold increase in online searches for Paris. At EaseMyTrip, we have observed a fourfold rise in searches for Paris.” He mentions that the highest demand seems to be coming from Indians, those from Tier 1 cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

All Booked

In terms of nights booked in the Paris region for stays planned during the dates of the Olympic games. Airbnb, too, has witnessed a five times surge (400%) higher than the same time a year ago (as of March 31st) this year. Adding to this is the fact that Paris yet serves as the top-searched city on the platform. Here, a 40% increase in active listings in the region has been witnessed. “The surge in bookings for Paris reflects an exciting trend among Indian travelers, who are increasingly planning trips around iconic sporting events like the Olympics, showcasing their growing appetite for unique, global experiences,” says Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. He adds that while Paris remains a top destination, travellers also seem to be venturing beyond traditional tourist spots. Many of them explore cities like Saint-Denis and Bordeaux to catch some of their favorite sports!

Ready, Steady, Go!

A pertinent question on everybody’s mind is could one expect India to host the Olympics anytime soon? Perhaps there are eyes set on 2036. Dutee with an optimistic tone says, “If and when we have this happen, it would be a big thing for us all as a country,” adding, “When we have the Olympics, people are all for sports, however, this is not consistently seen.” She hopes that people continue with their spirits high when it comes to sports with or without major sporting events. Given the fact that 117 Indian athletes are giving their best shot at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, perhaps a trip to Paris to support our fellow champs is too sweet a temptation to resist. Bon Voyage!

Sporty Holidays

• 40% increase in active travel listings to Paris

• 16,000 applications for French visas by Indians alone in 2024

• 50% increase in queries related to sports tourism witnessed by Atlys

• 45% surge in group travel bookings and visa applications

• 30% increase in nights booked for the Paris region by Indians for the Paris 2024 Olympicm (Airbnb)

• Nice, Aubervilliers, Colombes and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine have also seen a significant rise in interest by Indians (Airbnb data)

Log aaj sports lovers bane hai (people have become sports lovers today).” — Dutee Chand, India’s professional sprinter, national champion (100-meter race)

Such sports events offer a chance to be part of a global community.” — Mohak Nahta, Founder & CEO of Atlys, online visa application platform