Sports Rage – A Growing Scourge

Anger and sports don’t go hand-in-hand. But there have been several instances when rage got the better of sportspersons, mostly when they are at the losing end. From Mike Tyson biting Evander Holyfield’s ear to tennis stars Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev smashing their racquets – five and three each – to cricket stars displaying anger on the field, sportspersons seem to be regularly giving free rein to fury. Magnus Carlsen, World No. 1 chess player, punching the table after losing to Indian champion D. Gukesh, and cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s angry outburst at fellow player Shashank are the latest examples of anger-management issues among sportspersons that have shocked fans. Anger, like any other emotion, can be a powerful ally or a formidable foe in sport.

Having spent over two decades in competitive shooting, shooter Gagan Narang says, “anger is part of the game. It’s real, and it happens to the best of us. But what really matters is what we do with it. Sport tests you in every way – physically, emotionally, mentally. The pressure, the expectations, the passion… sometimes it all spills over. A missed shot, a wrong call, a tough loss can trigger frustration, even rage. I’ve felt it too.”

Basic Psychology

“Anger and frustration are basic human responses to challenges and things that don’t go your way. Athletes are no exception. Fans may be shocked, but they should know that the players are human too. Novak Djokovic once said that not just breaking racquets, but showing other emotions too on court helps him release tension, process his emotions and move forward, but such behaviour is not something he encourages,” says Pushti Laddha, tennis player.

Regulating anger on and off field

Are sportspeople being trained or coached enough on anger management?

Sport is about control and composure, especially when things don’t go your way. “If anger takes over, it can throw you off your remaining game and take away everything you’ve worked so hard for. Anger can only be allowed momentarily. That’s why I believe emotional training is just as important as physical training.

Learning how to manage your emotions, including anger, should be part of every athlete’s journey, from the grassroots all the way to the Olympics,” says Gagan.

Almost every athlete these days has a psychologist who helps them deal with these situations. “Properly managing negative emotions helps to prevent emotional fatigue, anxiety and burnout. Anger management during training not only impacts on-court behaviour but also off-court relations with one’s own self and with others. It is said that whatever goes on behind the scenes directly impacts performance on court, and that shows how important it is to be calm always,” adds Pushti.

Athletes and their egos

Sport is as much about behaviour as it is about performance, feels sports psychologist Dr Priyanka Sarkar.

Athletes are not just competitors, they are public figures, brand ambassadors and role models. “Emotional meltdowns, whether it’s a racquet smashed in frustration or a fist slammed on the table, can tarnish reputations and disrupt team dynamics, especially in sports where camaraderie is crucial,” she points out.

Anger is impulsive and reactive, often surfacing in the heat of disappointment, injustice or provocation. Dr Priyanka says, “Anger, when unchecked, becomes a liability. At the heart of most outbursts lies passion – the intense desire to win, to perform, to excel.” Passion can fuel focus and drive, but when an athlete’s identity becomes too entangled with performance, passion can tip into obsession. “The result? A single moment of failure can spiral into frustration, shame, and eventually anger,” she says.

Magnus Carlsen’s angry reaction after losing to Gukesh likely stemmed from a mix of shock and frustration. “But it also reflected the deeper emotional weight of losing ground in a game he has long dominated – a generational shift playing out on the global chessboard,” says Dr Priyanka.