Sponsors Run to Join the Race

Running, which has swiftly become the most popular form of physical activity across the globe, is raking in the moolah. With 2.5 million registered runners in India and running or marathon events being organised on a regular basis, the sponsorships the sport attracts is mind-boggling. One can safely say it is on par with the big ones like cricket and football.

Brands Race

The running industry in India is thriving. According to Procam International, running events, it is worth $400 million (`2,800 crore, and more brands are entering the fray. Consider how the Tata Mumbai Marathon, which started with seven brand relationships in 2004, has grown to nearly 15. The brands include Franklin Templeton, Bira 91, Oakley and GoDaddy.

“Running has grown in popularity in India over the last decade, becoming a substantial sector reflecting the country's growing health awareness. This trend, which is promoted by sportswear firms and corporates, presents a powerful combination of social responsibility and branding opportunities. Running draws enormous crowds, giving sponsors tremendous visibility through substantial pre-event and Race Day publicity,” explains Ramakanth Thumrugoti, CMD of RBC Worldwide, a branding company.

Brand Awareness

Brands are targeting running groups to develop grassroots awareness, capitalising on the growing number of running clubs across the country. “Brands profit by connecting with strong health and community values, which increases their appeal to health-conscious consumers. The direct engagement at these events allows sponsors to leave a lasting impression, while their sponsorship also demonstrates a dedication to societal well-being, raising their corporate social responsibility image,” Ramakanth adds.

The Loyalty

Samuel Sudhakar, a marathoner and sponsorship marketer, says, “Runners are brand-loyal and develop a strong loyalty and connection with every aspect of the sport, and they do not frequently change their gear or nutrition.” This develops “brand stickiness”, which is beneficial to corporates, since it results in a committed set of long-term customers. “And newbie runners always prefer to go with the recommendation of an existing user rather than try something on their own, be it shoes, T-shirts, shorts, a watch, or energy drinks and gels,” adds Samuel.

Brands experience an increase in exposure and awareness, particularly in the nutrition, wellness, energy drink, active wear, and sporting goods industries, when they associate with running events. But there are caveats.

“Despite the fact that there are so many such events, the majority of them are small and have short shelf lives. “These don’t suit brands. They prefer to examine the quality of an event, its consistency and sustainability, and the level of participation before engaging as a sponsor,” Samuel notes. Also, many firms still prefer to barter their products instead of paying for sponsorship. Samuel adds that the market is still in its early stages and is not as mature as in the United States or Europe.

The Reasons

Running attracts media attention. “While there is the high drama of the front pack’s quick finish, there are hundreds of personal stories of accomplishment and heroism that may be integrated into the coverage story. Who doesn’t enjoy a good motivational story? All of this leads to better coverage for the sponsors,” says P Venkatraman, Founder and CEO of YouTooCanRun adding, “Running as a sport raises one of the biggest sums as charity for various organisations. The impact on sponsors is entirely good.”

COVID Story: Now, Hitting the Road

Running has grown in popularity in India since the COVID pandemic, as it was perceived as an accessible outdoor exercise that improves cardiovascular health and immunity and lowers the risk of chronic diseases, according to Sai Harsha Kalburge, HR director and triathlete (Ironman). “With the closing of gyms and fitness centres, individuals embraced running as a handy, cost-effective option that requires only a good pair of shoes and can be done anywhere. Running also aids in weight control because it is an efficient calorie-burning exercise that relieves stress by generating endorphins, reduces anxiety and sadness, and improves general mental health,” Harsha adds.

The running industry has shown resilience throughout the pandemic and is recovering, according to P. Venkatraman, who released the RaceMart ‘India Road Races’ Annual Report 2019–22. In comparison to 2019, when there were 528 events and 546177 timed finishers, the 700 events in 2022 had only 336686 timed finishers. However, he says, “Although the numbers are declining, the industry showed remarkable endurance. Runners displayed a desire to pursue their interest in being healthy and strong.”

Runners are brand-loyal and develop a strong loyalty and connection with every aspect of the sport, and they do not frequently change their gear or nutrition. — Samuel Sudhakar, marathoner and sponsorship marketer

Brands profit by connecting with strong health and community values, which increases their appeal to health-conscious consumers. — Ramakanth Thumrugoti, CMD of RBC Worldwide

While there is the high drama of the front pack’s quick finish, there are hundreds of personal stories of accomplishment and heroism that may be integrated into the coverage story. Who doesn’t enjoy a good motivational story? — P. Venkatraman, Founder and CEO of YouTooCanRun

Running has grown in popularity in India since the COVID pandemic, as it was perceived as an accessible outdoor exercise. — Sai Harsha Kalburge, triathlete (Ironman)