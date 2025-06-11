Spoken From The Heart

“Shut up and listen,” says Zoya Akhtar, as she and co-producer Reema Kagti present their latest docu-series, In Transit.

The four-part unscripted series, directed by Ayesha Sood, offers a compelling glimpse into the lives of trans and non-binary individuals as they navigate identity and the boundaries of gender in a uniquely Indian way. From a classical musician in Bangalore to a young educator in Tripura, the nine individuals — protagonists of their own lives - narrate their emotional and personal challenges. “We wanted them to tell their stories in their own words and were clear we didn’t want to use any tropes such as narrators to guide them. It was their canvas, and I think that’s the power of it. You are hearing their stories in their own words and life experiences, which breaks the wall between them and the audience. There are many colours in the rainbow, and there is space for all,” says Ayesha Sood.

Zoya emphasises that it’s not just about a message, she is always on the lookout for stories that inspire and inform. “Somewhere, we try to diminish otherness in any capacity in the world right now. I found myself wanting to know more; after all, they are part of my society, and how are they navigating it? This show came out of a place of curiosity, and if I can enable space for it, why wouldn’t I?”