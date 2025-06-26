‘Spicy’ Indians

Turmeric, cardamom, cumin, hing, garlic, and onion can create a unique aroma that might leave some holding their noses! It’s a scent that could make even the most seasoned noses do a double take if they’re not used to it. Indians have been taking a hit from some social media users who seem to have misplaced their sense of humour!

Some of these remarks focus on how Indians smell ‘off’ or plain bad. Is there a secret ingredient that makes Indians smell uniquely aromatic compared to other demographic segments? It seems our spices can really spice up our scent game, leaving unaccustomed noses in a bit of a pickle! We ask experts about this phenomenon:

“Spices contain natural compounds and oils that are absorbed into the bloodstream during digestion. These are later released through sweat glands, especially in areas like the underarms. Some of these compounds have strong smells, and when they exit the body through perspiration, they can alter a person's natural body odour. This is a normal process and varies from person to person depending on metabolism, diet, and hygiene,” says Dr. Syed Mustafa Ashraf, senior consultant, internal medicine, CARE Hospitals.

However, Mukta Patil, nutritionist and fitness expert, says that though these spices do make a difference in how a person smells, there are other factors that contribute to body odour.

“Body odour is majorly due to the result of sweat interacting with the skin bacteria, particularly in the apocrine glands present in the underarms and groin.

While, sweat itself is odourless; it’s the breakdown of proteins and fatty compounds by skin bacteria that creates a noticeable smell. Now, some spices, during the metabolising process can release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are excreted through sweat, breath, and urine. These compounds can slightly alter how someone smells—but it’s not exclusive to any culture or cuisine,” she says.

Sulphur, the stinker

“Spices such as garlic, onion, cumin, fenugreek, and turmeric are known to influence body odour. These spices contain sulfur-containing or other potent compounds that remain in the body for a while and are expelled through sweat, leading to a noticeable scent. The effect may be stronger in people who consume these spices regularly or in large quantities,” says Dr Syed Mustafa Ashraf.

“Body odour is more of an indicator of your inner wellbeing and health. Diet or certain foods and spices are a contributor but not to a larger extent. The key to managing it all is by managing body weight, body fat percentage, and definitely eating right and clean,” says Mukta.

Foods that make us smell fresh Fresh fruits: Rich in antioxidants and water.

• Leafy greens: Chlorophyll may help neutralise body odour.

• Herbs: Mint, parsley, coriander can freshen breath and sweat.

• Hydrating foods: Cucumber, watermelon, coconut water help flush out toxins.

• Probiotic-rich: Yogurt, kefir, kimchi, kanji, vinegar based pickles

Foods that can alter body odour

Spices: Garlic, onion, cumin, fenugreek, asafoetida.

Red meat: Difficult to digest, can release pungent by-products.

Cruciferous vegetables: High in sulphur.

Alcohol and caffeine: Increase sweating and acid production.

Processed and fried foods: Can lead to clogged pores and toxin build-up.

Dairy (in lactose-intolerant individuals): May cause foul-smelling sweat or breath.

— As told by Mukta Patil