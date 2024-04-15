Spending time together as a couple is very important for the relationship

Excerpts from a conversation

On doing a romantic film after 10 years

I feel nice that I am doing a film in the romance genre after 10 years. Nowadays, very few films are being made in this genre. I was fed up with intense films and movies with a lot of action, where people are put down like mere flies. In fact, for a while, I just wanted to do light comedy stuff. But I loved doing this romantic film.

on extramarital affairs

Extra martial affairs toh hai hi, but I have never heard of something like the one featured in this film. This is unique. It could happen, though, I feel... dal chawal kha kha kar bore ho jate ho… To an onlooker, it can be funny but not so for someone going through it.

Her character in the film

She is a Palghat Iyer like me, and I was happy to play the character on reel. Born and raised in Ooty, she is a headstrong girl and has lived her life exactly as she wanted to. She is madly in love with the character played by Pratik. But even people who are madly in love sometimes fall out of love. Then she yearns for that love. When she feels she can’t get it from him, she seeks it outside. She’s confused.

On winning back love

We’ve heard a lot of such out-of-love situations. Couples in my experience should constantly, consistently work at sharing experiences and spending time with each other. My husband and I are actually very good at spending a lot of time as a couple. We discuss things, go on holidays together, or just for a drive. Last year we went on a short holiday. Spending time with each other to share what is happening in each other’s life is very important. We also do a lot of stuff together, trying out new things, including new recipes.

There may be differences of opinion, sometimes we might misunderstand the other person, but we need to get that of our system. I can’t hide anything, I speak out.

On being out of love and struggling to live under the same roof

I don’t want to give any advice on that. One should seek advice from a counselor or a therapist and work at it.

On ‘Situationships’

These terms are so confusing. I was shocked to learn about it recently. I feel it’s become like ordering food online – if you don’t like the pav-bahji that you have ordered online you can replace it with another item. In the same way, if your partner is not perfect send him/her back and call for another — it’s become like that. I feel no one is perfect, but then, I belong to another generation. The younger generation must be very confused. They seem to be constantly dating different people. I think they are not able to make commitments, and so relationships are falling apart.

On male objectification

Vidya stands by her statement regarding the controversy over fellow actor Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot not long ago. She had been reported as saying ‘Hamein bhi aankh sekhne ka moka milna chahiye.’

She says, “We have always seen a lot of girls on covers. In PlayBoy [magazine], women are shot in the nude and men or lesbians enjoy that. As women, what do we get to see? Fully covered men! Kyun bahi aap hamein sati savitri kyun bana rahe ho? Aisa nahi hai ki hum mein desires nahi hai. It’s not that we don’t appreciate the beauty and sexiness of others. There’s nothing wrong with what I have said. Women have been always objectified. I think it’s time to appreciate men. They should also run around trees dancing [laughs]

