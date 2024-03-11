Sparkle In A Sequin Sari

There’s something exquisite about shimmer saris that can turn any plain Jane into a glam diva. A timeless symbol of grace and sophistication, the sequin saris are currently a haute favourite among Bollywood actresses. From Kareena Kapoor’s sizzling black shimmer sari and Shloka Mehta’s multi-coloured embellished look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities to actress Deepika Padukone’s shimmery gold sari for BAFTA red carpet – sparkling saris are clearly flavour of the season.

All That Glitters

Shimmer saris come in a variety of colours and designs, making them versatile for different occasions. They can be styled for weddings, parties, or festive events, allowing young fashion enthusiasts to experiment with their looks. The influence of social media platforms has also played a significant role in popularizing the shimmer sari trend, opines designer Dolly J. She adds, “Fashion influencers and celebrities often showcase their stylish shimmer sari looks on platforms like Instagram, inspiring young individuals to embrace this trend. Regarding blouses that go well with shimmer saris, opt for designs in the same colour as the sari, creating a visually appealing look.”

Rise & Shine

A perfect fusion for ladies who like to keep their Indian roots intact while radiating a disco-esque mood with top-to-toe glitter drape, the sequin sari is often regarded as the pièce de résistance for wedding and festive occasions. As fashion continues to evolve the shimmering sari remains an evergreen choice for all body types, according to designer duo Jayesh and Kaajal Shah. Talking about the latest trend, Kaajal says, “Pre-drape saris are the new-age go-to outfits for weddings and sangeet functions these days. Go for a blouse that is as minimal as possible, like singlets, halter necks, shoulders, and tube tops. You can accessorise them with maang tikkas and hand bangle stacks making it a perfect choice for Indian occasions. For make-up, soft glam or a matte smokey eye will look just amazing.”

Blouse Choices

There are several blouse designs that one can experiment — sheer back, backless, cold shoulder, one-sleeve, mandarin blouses etc. Consider opting for a blouse with subtle embellishments, intricate embroidery, and a unique cut to add a touch of glamour to the ensemble. For choosing the right sari, designer Mansi Malhotra recommends, “Opt for colours that complement your skin tone and occasion. Gold and silver are classic choices; metallic hues such as rose gold and bronze are also great to experiment with. One can try various draping styles ranging from traditional drapes to modern styles of draping to give the sari or gown a unique and contemporary twist. Bold and statement accessories such as chunky neck-pieces, oversized earrings, cocktail rings, stacked bracelets... add a touch of disco flair to the outfits. However, make sure not to overpower the look with too many ornaments. Keep the accessories to a minimum when the sari is very glittery.”

A perfect shimmer sari should not just look glamorous but also be comfortable to carry for long hours, highlights Dolly J. She adds, “I would recommend opting for high-quality fabrics like silk, georgette, or chiffon with metallic threads or sequins. These fabrics drape well and add an elegant touch to the shimmer without being overly flashy. Stick to a subtle and sophisticated colour palette. Traditional colours like gold, silver, and muted pastels work well for Indian occasions. Experiment with different draping styles to find the one that suits you the best. Pair it with simple jewellery and a neat hairstyle, and a modern drape can add a contemporary touch to your look.”

Shimmering In Style

Sparkling saris appeal to women of all age groups — Suhana Khan, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Merchant, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Kapoor were spotted wearing shimmer saris for various events

