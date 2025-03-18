Space Mom Is Back

Several years ago, when Dr Kavya K Manyapu ran the human-in-the-loop (HITL) simulation to train the astronauts in a flight spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Centre in the United States, she experienced firsthand the highest levels of dedication and a positive outlook in astronaut Sunita Williams, one of the crew members. It’s precisely these qualities and many more that kept Sunita Williams in high spirits even after being stranded at the International Space Station for nine months.

For Dr Kavya, who spent 10 years developing CST-100 Starliner Spacecraft for Boeing in several high-responsibility roles, the return of Sunita Williams to Earth is a celebration indeed. “I will be hosting Suni (Sunita) once she settles down. She is one of the most down-to-earth persons I’ve ever met,” smiles Indian-American aerospace engineer and NASA space scientist Dr Kavya K Manyapu, speaking to Hyderabad Chronicle.

An elected Vice Chair to the International Astronautical Federation’s Human Spaceflight Committee, Dr Kavya fondly refers to Suni as her “space mom.” Their association dates back to 2007, when they first met at the International Astronautical Congress held in Hyderabad. “I met Suni for the first time at this event. We hit it off instantly,” recalls Dr Kavya, who was the space suit lead and led the flight crew operations, flight testing and training of the astronauts at Boeing.

“We were excited to work with each other and exchange notes,” says Dr Kavya of Sunita. Not only did they forge a deep friendship, but work kept them in each other’s company for long. “I got to train Suni, and that’s a dream come true,” says Dr Kavya.

Dr. Kavya has dedicated over 19 years of her career to contributing to a diverse portfolio of human spaceflight programmes, ranging from low-earth orbit to lunar and Mars exploration, the design and launch of spacecraft, testing spacesuits, and innovating technologies.

She has also undertaken extreme environment field expeditions and space analogue missions as well. Currently leading the development of exploration spacesuits for the Artemis program within the Flight Operations Directorate at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas, Dr. Kavya says Sunita is a role model and inspiration for the world. “I was in constant communication with Suni during her time at ISS. She was having a wonderful time all through,” says Dr Kavya, who grew up in Hyderabad before moving to the US in 2002.

Dr Kavya, however, clarifies them at Sunita and her colleague Barry Wilmore were not stuck in space, as is believed by many. “They were not stranded as the media has projected – it’s a flight test, precisely why we do it. In human spaceflight, every ounce is accounted for. When that is the case, there is not at all a question of keeping them stranded; it’s sad to see the stories that have been circulated in the past. They are a shining example of down-to-earth people soaring high, working for all of humanity in extreme conditions yet joyful and with a global perspective (literally),” she informs.

Dr Kavya and Sunita remained in constant touch after Boeing. “We met again at the IAC in Jerusalem and later at President Barack Obama’s White House Astronomy Night, where I was invited as an ambassador for Boeing,” says Dr. Kavya, whose current role involves designing, developing, testing, and training our new exploration spacesuits, Artemis, which is a moon exploration programme.

From deep conversations over aerospace and Indian classical dances to sharing crisp dosas, Dr Kavya and Sunita share a close bond. “Before her launch, I gave a blue patch to Suni as a good luck symbol, hoping it would make its way to space. A few days ago, I received a gift from space in my inbox; it was a photo from Sunita of the patch against the breathtaking backdrop of Earth,” says an emotional Dr Kavya, whose daughter refers to the astronaut as Suni aunty.

Sharing an interesting conversation she had with Sunita Williams before her launch, Dr. Kavya says she jokingly told her that a mere eight days will not be enough at ISS, and she hopes that the crew can spend some more time up there. “Working on this programme took many years. So I happened to remark that the crew needs to spend more time at ISS. It turned out that way,” says Dr Kavya, whose groundbreaking contributions to space exploration earned her prestigious recognitions, including the Karman Fellowship (2024), NASA Superior Achievement Award (2023), and a spot among the Top 100 Global Women of the Future in Emerging Tech (2023).

Dr Kavya’s research and technology inventions for planetary missions hold 8 patents. One of the many highlights of her distinguished career is developing a novel technology for self-cleaning space suits that uses carbon nanotubes to repel dust for use in future lunar and Mars missions.

Sunita Williams is an inspiration to me and many people; it may be valuable to focus on how humans can overcome extreme challenges, and that needs resilience and adaptability and teamwork, which is precisely what Suni and Butch have shown us.”