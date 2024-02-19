SP Balu’s son slaps legal notice to Keeda Cola filmmakers

S.P. Charan, son of late legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, sent legal notices to the makers of Telugu film Keedaa Cola, and it’s music composer for allegedly using his father’s voice via artificial intelligence and deepfake technology without permission. Through his counsel Kavitha Deenadayalan, Charan said that while he was indebted to the love and affection shown on his father, he felt disheartened when the act was done without the family’s consent or authorisation for commercial exploitation.”

“Our client (S.P. Charan) recently learnt that his father S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s voice has been used via artificial intelligence in the film Keedaa Cola (which was released on November 3, 2023). He felt it was done unauthorisedly and without seeking any permission. He sent notices to them on January 18, 2024,” said Kavitha.

Charan apparently sent notices after he learnt that Keedaa Cola music director Vivek Sagar acknowledged during an interview with YouTube and Spotify platforms ‘Permit Room’ that AI and deepfake technology was used to recreate SPB’s voice.

As much as her client appreciated bringing emerging technology into the music industry, Kavitha says that he wanted the filmmakers to apologise for the unethical usage of his father’s voice. If this trend of using AI technology for commercial exploitation in the entertainment industry continues without valid consent or permission, then even the present and future singers are at peril. “It sets a dangerous precedent and will be an alarming trend,” Kavitha expressed.

“Look how A.R. Rahman used AI to bring back the voices of late musicians Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for the film Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth. Apart from crediting them as playback singers for the song Thimiri Yezhuda, Rahman also obtained permission from the respected families and compensated them. That’s how it has to be done ligitimately,” said Kavitha, adding that her client felt any technology should benefit humanity and not take away livelihoods.

Kavitha also mentioned that they welcome a face-to-face discussion to resolve the matter amicably.

Irked with their approach and provoking reply, my client (SP Charan) decided to issue this press note registering that he prefers to handle this legally instead of a media trial. Demanding an apology, compensation, a portion of the royalties for the unlawful usage of S.P. Balu’s voice, we are proceeding to file a court case soon — Kavitha Deenadayalan, S.P. Charan’s counsel

Shocking response

Kavitha says that the filmmakers’ tone of the response to their notices was ‘dismay’. She says it was shocking that they are denying the already admitted fact that they used AI to bring SPB’s voice and have called us for a ‘media trial’ to resolve the matter instead of a legal approach.