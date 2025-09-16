Sonu Sood, Yuvraj in ED Net

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, along with actor Sonu Sood, for questioning in connection with the alleged online betting app scam, intensifying its investigation into money laundering and tax evasion linked to platforms such as 1xBet, Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365.

According to officials, Uthappa (39), Singh (43), and Sood (52) will have their statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over the next week. Uthappa is scheduled for September 22, Singh for September 23, and Sood for September 24.

They join a growing list of high-profile names already questioned, including actors Rana Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda. Earlier in the probe, ex-India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, actor Urvashi Rautela, and Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty were also called in.

The ED’s inquiry is part of a wider crackdown on celebrity endorsements of online betting platforms, highlighting the financial and legal implications of promoting such apps.

