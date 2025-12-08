Sonu Sood Accused of ‘Paid PR’

Actor-activist Sonu Sood has released a video urging travellers to stay calm as the ongoing IndiGo Airlines disruption spiralled into chaos for stranded passengers.

In the video, Sood is heard pacifying agitated travellers: “Jis tarah logon ne react kiya, jhagde hue, it is unfortunate. Yeh woh staff hai jo hum sab ka dhyaan rakhte hain. Humesha unke chehre par smiles hoti hain—chahe inflight crew ho ya on-ground crew. Woh humein escort karte hain, hamara khayal rakhte hain. Toh humari bhi responsibility banti hai ki jab un par mushkil aaye, hum unka saath dein. (The way people reacted, the fights, it'’ unfortunate. These are the staff who take care of all of us. They always have smiles on their faces—whether it’s the inflight crew or the on-ground crew. They escort us, they take care of us. So it’s our responsibility to support them when they face difficulties)”

But his call for zen-like patience has not gone down well online. Social media users are targeting Sood for allegedly doing paid PR for the airline at a time when public anger is peaking over what many describe as IndiGo’s “arrogant disregard” for passengers.

When contacted, Sonu Sood strongly denied receiving any payment for the video. However, a fellow actor stated that money is reportedly being offered to celebrity influencers to help soften the airline’s battered public image.