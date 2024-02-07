Song and dance of breakups and second chances

Musical love stories either strike a chord or end up being out of sync. But authors Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka The Breakup Tour know how to pluck a few strings and make the right kind of noise. They deftly sync heartbreaks and second chances through some songs and peppy writing. Singer-cum-songwriter Riley Wynn turns into a popstar overnight with a string of heartbreak songs. The ‘Queen of Heartbreaks’ pours her heart, soul, and tears into the songs.

Each heartbreak song is a page pulled out from her real life — a dozen ex-boyfriends = 12 breakup songs. However, her fans are gung-ho about the song she penned when she was going around with Max Harcourt, a gorgeous hunk and talented pianist. The two parted ways after a headstrong Riley decided to test the waters in the music world and Max stayed back to help his parents manage the retirement home, although he was keen on joining Riley. Sometimes, people drift apart and life just takes you in different directions.

While Riley is basking in the overnight success of fame and fortune after her hit single, her ex-husband, a famous actor, whom she divorced a few months after marriage tries to steal her thunder. He goes around telling the paparazzi that he is the sole inspiration behind Riley’s superhit single.

To put the record straight, Riley decides to tell the world that Max, not her grumpy husband, is the true inspiration behind her hit single. But before going public, she reaches out to Max after 10 years. A decade can change many things in life. But when Riley and Max meet, it seems like yesterday.

Max agrees to join Riley on her tour provided he gets to play the piano. As the two former lovers travel together and serenade the audience, they become closer to each other. Old sparks fly and the duo decides to give love another chance. But at this point, the musical journey of the two main characters is a bit hard to grasp and warped.

The authors have managed to sketch Riley’s character well, but Max continues to be in the shadows. There is very little suspense over “Will they come together?” or “Will they go separate ways?” The authors have used metaphors and witty one-liners generously, but the chemistry of the characters seems a bit out of sync. Opposites attract, but in this case, it seems they are both together, but singing different tunes!