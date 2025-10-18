Sonam Pairs Saree With A High-Neck Shirt For Diwali Dinner
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja continues to prove that traditional wear doesn’t have to follow the rules.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja continues to prove that traditional wear doesn’t have to follow the rules. For a recent Diwali dinner, the actor and fashion maven turned heads by pairing her festive saree with a high-neck silk shirt instead of a blouse.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam exuded regal charm in a cobalt blue silk shirt that struck the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication. She paired it with a vibrant yellow silk saree featuring a rich zari border, draped immaculately with crisp front pleats and a neatly pinned pallu.
Sonam layered the ensemble with an Ikat coat.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story