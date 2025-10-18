 Top
Hyderabad Chronicle
18 Oct 2025 9:33 PM IST

Sonam Pairs Saree With A High-Neck Shirt For Diwali Dinner
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Image:DC)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja continues to prove that traditional wear doesn’t have to follow the rules. For a recent Diwali dinner, the actor and fashion maven turned heads by pairing her festive saree with a high-neck silk shirt instead of a blouse.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam exuded regal charm in a cobalt blue silk shirt that struck the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication. She paired it with a vibrant yellow silk saree featuring a rich zari border, draped immaculately with crisp front pleats and a neatly pinned pallu.

Sonam layered the ensemble with an Ikat coat.



