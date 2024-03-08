Sometimes, it’s OK to says things are not OK

In a change from the usual posts on how wonderful life is, Lakshmi Manchu has shared something unusual on her Instagram handle. A couple of days ago, she put up a post revealing that certain incidents over the past two weeks had highlighted the unpredictability of life, and left her rattled.

“We are constantly judged about what we do in our daily lives, so sometimes it’s ok to post that things are not ok…sometimes it’s ok to feel bad and let people know,” she said, explaining her post.

The actress said she had been mourning the loss of Ruhi (cinematographer Senthil Kumar’s wife), and another friend, even as a third friend is preparing for marriage, and yet another has delivered a child. “These things triggered my migraine and I was hospitalised,” Lakshmi shared.

“When you don’t have answers for things, they get stuck in your body. I was disturbed, and that’s when yoga helped me attain a higher consciousness,” she said, adding that yoga is like “body engineering.”

Meanwhile, the actress, who recently relocated to Mumbai, said the city is buzzing, and that she has been meeting various people, and spreading her wings.

Lakshmi will be seen as a cop in two upcoming films — Nonstop and Agni Nakshatram. “I like kicking some butts,” she said with a smile, and added, “Playing cop in back-to-back films is exciting.” She will also be seen in Adiparvam, a socio-fantasy film, and in an OTT film. “It’s been a great phase and I am enjoying every bit of it,” she signed off.