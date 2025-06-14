Sole Expressionist

When Tarun Oblum tells you that his emerald green shoes just might change your life, he’s not joking. “People always ask, ‘Why green?’” he says and adds, “And I tell them, you won’t know what it feels like to wear a green shoe until you do.” That’s the kind of spirit that powers Oblum, the slow-fashion lifestyle brand that bears his name.

Trained at the London College of Fashion — Cordwainers, Tarun didn’t take the conventional route. He began with an obsession for sneakers before the sneaker culture exploded, and it took him to Crockett & Jones, a fifth-generation British shoemaker with an over-140-year legacy. But Tarun didn’t stop there.

“I don’t feel bound by tradition anymore,” he says, adding, “I want to have fun. I want to be expressive.” Playfulness is stitched into every pair of shoes that comes out of the Oblum workshop in Hyderabad.

His brand’s upcoming website marks a turning point — what began as a bespoke, made-to-measure offering is now expanding into two curated lines: Oblum Classics and Oblum Originals.

The Classics are his ode to the Wholecut Oxfords of England, reimagined with contemporary verve and produced in strictly limited quantities: just one pair per size. “We treat them like art,” he explains. “Every pair reflects everything we’ve learnt.” And the Originals are where things get experimental — Peshawaris are made with leather, and Falaknumas tailored in grade wool are a reinterpretation of the English Albert slipper named after a historic Hyderabad locality.

Tarun is deeply Indian in spirit, yet globally fluent in style. You won’t find many black or brown shoes here. Instead, the palette bursts with Sunset Patina, a warm tan inspired by dusk, Mahogany Patina, a deep, reddish brown, and yes, a bold, unapologetic green. For all the polish and flair, there’s also substance. “All our leather is ethically sourced and traceable,” Tarun notes. “We use the hand-welted technique, which means the shoes are re-solable and built to last.” Customers also receive a year of complimentary repair service, reinforcing the brand’s slow fashion ethos.

Tarun’s earliest design years were spent not in men’s footwear, but in avant-garde women’s wear. “I loved it, but I couldn’t wear what I designed,” he laughs. That influence remains: Tarun often displays a feminine edge — florals, soft brocades, smaller silhouettes. Even vintage watches, especially old Cartiers, inspire his aesthetic. With the new website, women’s footwear will once again be part of the offering. “We finally have a platform to show the full range of what we can do,” he says.