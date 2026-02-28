Smart Care For Modern Homes

As technology reshapes daily living, entrepreneur Manikanth Challa is applying innovation to a space often overlooked — pet care. Through his brand Petverse, he is introducing smart, hygiene-focused solutions designed for modern urban homes, where time, cleanliness and efficiency are increasingly essential.

After completing higher education and gaining work experience in the United States, Manikanth returned to India in 2018. His entry into the pet care industry was personal. “I have had pets for nearly 15 years,” he says.

“I realised pet care in India still relied heavily on manual routines. I wanted to build something practical and need-based, focused on essentials rather than lifestyle accessories.”

Founded in 2024, Petverse prioritizes hygiene and automation over novelty. “Dust, pollution and hygiene management are constant concerns, even for indoor pets,” he explains. “In smaller homes, managing feeding schedules and cleaning routines can be challenging.”

The brand’s offerings reflect these realities. Its automatic cat litter box reduces manual cleaning while improving sanitation. Automatic feeders help pet parents schedule meals and control portions, ensuring consistency even during long work hours. Smart water fountains, equipped with filtration systems and sensors, provide fresh water on demand to support better hydration.

“Today, pets are family,” Manikanth says. “Hygiene, nutrition and wellness matter just as much as companionship. We are not selling luxury. We are solving everyday problems.”

Adoption, however, remains gradual. Many households still rely on traditional methods, and some hesitate to integrate technology into pet routines.“We are not introducing new technology globally,” he notes. “These solutions are already common elsewhere. We are making them accessible in India.”

Currently operating through direct-to-consumer channels, Petverse is exploring selective retail partnerships while focusing on awareness and steady expansion.

For Manikanth, the mission is simple: make advanced pet care technology practical for everyday Indian homes. “If technology makes life simpler and healthier — for pets and their owners — adoption will follow,” he says.