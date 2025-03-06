Slip inside the eye of Salvador Dali’s mind

Human bodies sprout flowers from their heads; eyeballs dance in a matrix of squiggles and strokes and dismembered body parts interact animatedly with the world around them. Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali’s technical skills, precise draftsmanship and the striking images in his unusual pieces of art work — are a treat for the eyes. Dali, one of the most celebrated artists of all time, now has art connoisseurs across India celebrating his imaginative and interactive art work, which is on display at Masarrat Gallery, New Delhi (up to March 16).

Peek into the temperament of surrealist painter

Showcasing an expansive collection of more than 200 of his original sketches, etchings and water colour paintings, the exhibition presented by Bruno Art Group, has left art lovers intrigued as they get a peek into the deep temperament of the Spanish surrealist painter.

“I had been thinking about showing this collection in India for a long time because of the elements that concern the series of engravings on the theme of the Greek Mythology and especially on the Hippies. It took about 10 years to organize this first exhibition,” smiles Christine Argillet, who curated the collection. She is the daughter of Pierre Argillet, a French collector who was also Dalí's friend and publisher.

Extraordinary work

Among all the pieces displayed, the Greek Mythology, the Faust illustrations, the Poems of Apollinaire and the Hippies were among the most appreciated series of original copper etchings. “Dali’s painted work is very well known, but his drawings, sketches and copper engravings are not,” feels Christine, who was surprised at the constant crowd of interested people walking in to the venue to see Dali’s work. She describes his collection on display as intimate.

Bond with Dali

Christine’s father, a great art publisher, shared a special bond with Dali. “He was a close friend of Dali. When he did not like certain works, Dali would notice it immediately and tell him. ‘This is not for you, I will do something different for you’. This relationship was unique and I think that is what makes the harmony of this collection,” points out Christine.

Some of the sketches in the collection are based on photographs her father had taken during a trip to India in the 1970s, when the hippie movement was at its peak and young Americans visited India on spiritual quests. Dalí’s India features elephants and temples but, they’re not always easy to spot, having been rendered in the artist’s trademark surrealist style. “Dali touched upon a wide range of subjects, he even wrote a cookbook and a book on wines,” says Christine.